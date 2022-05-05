scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 05, 2022
AK61: Manju Warrier to star in Ajith Kumar’s next?

AK61 will reportedly see Ajith Kumar sharing screen space with Manju Warrier.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
May 5, 2022 7:25:22 pm
Mohanlal teaser shows Manju Warrier being a crazy fan of malayalam superstarManju Warrier to star in Ajith Kumar's next.

The buzz is that the makers of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s upcoming movie, which has been tentatively titled AK61, have roped in Malayalam star Manju Warrier. However, an official word on the same is awaited.

If it’s true, it won’t be the first time, Manju will be doing a Tamil movie. Earlier, she had played a significant role in Dhanush’s hit movie, Asuran. She was last seen in Lalitham Sundaram and is now waiting for the release of Jack and Jill.

Meanwhile, the production of Ak61 is underway in Hyderabad. This film marks Ajith’s third consecutive collaboration with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. Earlier, the trio had collaborated on Nerkonda Paarvai, which is the Tamil remake of Hindi hit Pink. And then they worked together for Valimai.

Recently, Ajith’s photo had gone viral on the internet. It seems he’s losing weight for his role in AK61. It’s worth noting that he was body shammed by some critics over his look in his last movie Valimai.

Also Read |Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan taken into custody for ‘threatening’ actor Manju Warrier

After completing AK61, Ajith will next work with director Vignesh Shivan.

