AK 62: Ajith Kumar to collaborate with director Vignesh Shivan, film to release in 2023

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is set to direct Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar in his next, which has been tentatively titled AK 62. This will mark the duo’s maiden collaboration will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the film’s score.

“The shooting of the film will commence by the end of the year and release by mid next year. The other cast and crew details will be announced soon,” Lyca said in the press note on Friday.

Vignesh is also quite upbeat about the project. “Thank U #AjithSir for this greatest opportunity to work with you for the prestigious #AK62 Words can’t explain the happiness (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Vignesh is waiting for the release of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The romantic comedy stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead roles. The romantic comedy is bankrolled by Lalit Kumar of 7 Screen Studios and director Vignesh Shivan’s home banner Rowdy Pictures.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal marks Vignesh Shivan’s second collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. He made his directorial debut in 2015 with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which had Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of that year and Vignesh became a force to reckon with in the industry. The film is due in cinemas on April 28.

Ajith was last seen in director H Vinoth’s Valimai. The film was released last month in cinemas to mixed reviews. However, it managed to make a dent at the box office in Tamil Nadu. The star is snow camping in Hyderabad as he prepares to shoot for his next movie AK61, which is also helmed by H Vinoth. And it will be bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Earlier, the trio had collaborated for Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the remake of Hindi hit Pink.