Ajmal Ameer to star in Nayanthara’s Netrikann

Ajmal Ameer will share screen space with Nayanthara in Netrikann. Ajmal Ameer will share screen space with Nayanthara in Netrikann.

Ajmal Ameer, who made his Tamil debut with Mysskin’s Anjathe, will share screen space with Nayanthara in Netrikann. According to sources, Ajmal has a crucial role to play in the film.

Speaking to Cinema Express, Ajmal had said, “Netrikann revolves around two pivotal characters. While Nayanthara plays one of the roles, I play the other. It’s a film with a lot of twists and turns.”

Directed by Milind Rau, a former assistant to Mani Ratnam, Netrikann went on the floors last September. According to sources, 80 per cent of the shoot has been completed.

Touted to be a thriller, the Nayanthara-starrer is produced by Vignesh Shivn under the banner Rowdy Pictures.

The film is said to be an official remake of Korean thriller Blind. In the original Korean version, the protagonist, a visually-challenged aspiring cop, loses her eyesight in a road accident. How she helps the detective to find the culprit behind a murder, forms the storyline.

Also, Netrikann will see the dog in Yogi Babu’s Gurkha playing an important role.

Netrikann is the title of the yesteryear blockbuster Rajinikanth film produced by K Balachander. The word ‘Netrikann’ in Tamil denotes the third eye of Lord Shiva.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd