Ajith’s Viswasam crosses the Rs 180 crore mark worldwide

Siva directorial Viswasam, starring Ajith and Nayanthara in the lead roles, has fought off intense competition from Rajinikanth’s Petta and crossed the Rs 180 mark worldwide.

The Ajith-Siva duo has proven to be a hit jodi again. Viswasam is the fourth film of the duo, after Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the latest box office figures of Viswasam on Twitter. He wrote, “At the end of 3rd weekend, #Thala #Ajith ‘s #Viswasam has grossed ₹ 180+ Crs at the WW Box Office.. This is huge, considering the clash and a single lang version release…”

Viswasam released on January 10. Despite new releases, this Ajith movie has remained consistent throughout its box office run. It, however, received mixed critical reviews.

The Indian Express’ review read, “Ajith tries to use his charm to overshadow the fact that the film has no new story to tell. But, we have seen him do it over and over again on Siva’s watch. In spite of his stardom, he can only do so much to sell a film filled with redundant emotions and narrative techniques. ”

It continued, “In Veeram, Ajith protected his in-laws. In Vedalam, he protected his foster sister. In Vivegam, he saved his pregnant wife. In Viswasam, he protects his daughter. Ajith-Siva should consider saving the audience from bad movies by taking a very long break from each other.”

Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, Viswasam also stars Thambi Ramaiah, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu and Vivek among others in important roles.