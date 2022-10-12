Ajith wraps up Thunivu shoot in Bangkok; film might clash with Vijay’s Varisu on Pongal 2023

Ajith Kumar has wrapped up the Bangkok schedule of his upcoming film Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth. According to reports, excluding some patch works, the shoot of the movie is almost complete. Speculations are rife that the makers of Thunivu are planning to release the film on Pongal 2023 weekend. If things turn out as rumoured, Tamil box office will witness the ultimate showdown between two superstars of Tamil cinema as makers of Vijay’s Varisu are also eyeing the Pongal 2023 weekend for the film’s release.

Social media is already abuzz about the possible box office battle. Film trade analysts are weighing in on the benefits and downsides of such a clash as Vijay and Ajith command enormous fanbases.

Theater owners will never like a clash between #Varisu and #Thunivu . Let’s wait for their release dates. — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) October 12, 2022

Ajith and Vijay’s films have clashed at the box office before. The last such face-off happened in 2014 Pongal when Ajith’s Veeram and Vijay’s Jilla clashed at the box office. The end result was in favour of Ajith as Veeram was a better performer at the box office than Jilla.

Over the years, many such box office clashes have happened like Coimbatore Maaplai vs Vaanmathi (1996), Poove Unakkaga vs Kalluri Vaasal (1996), Kadhalukku Mariyadhai vs Rettai Jadai Vayasu (1997), Unnai Thedi vs Thulladha Manamum Thullum (1999), Khushi vs Unnai Kodu Ennai Tharuven (2003), etc.

The two heroes, who have exhibited great camaraderie in real life, are perceived as competitors by their fans, which leads to ugly fan wars on social media.

Thunivu, the third collaboration of Ajith and Vinoth, also has Manju Warrier in the lead role. The film is touted to be an action thriller. On the other hand, Vijay’s Varisu comes across as a family entertainer.