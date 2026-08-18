‘No one can afford Ajith’s high fee’: Distributor on why star is producing DareDevil himself

Tearing into certain top actors’ habit of skipping movie promotions, Tamil film financier and distributor Tiruppur Subramaniam recently urged producers not to let such practices continue without repercussions. He specifically named Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara for consistently following this practice and called out their purported double standards, pointing out that they promote projects in which they have a stake, such as Ajith’s racing team and the films bankrolled by Nayanthara’s home production.

Why Ajith Kumar became a producer

As the conversation unfolded, Subramaniam noted that Ajith finally decided to venture into movie production after realising that working producers could no longer afford the salary he demanded. “Ajith waited for 1.5 years, seeing if he could get the same salary he demanded for his last movie. Many producers tried to discuss it with him, asking him to reduce his salary. But he didn’t. No producer wants to take such a risk. With salaries that high… there’s no business today. In today’s market, we can’t offer that salary,” he pointed out during an appearance on the YouTube channel Touring Talkies.