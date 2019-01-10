Toggle Menu
Viswasam movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, fans and critics are saying about Viswasam, starring Ajith, Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Vivek, Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah and Kovai Sarala among others.

 

Viswasam movie review: Viswasam will give tough competition to Rajinikanth starrer Petta.

Ajith starrer Viswasam releases today and the film faces some stiff competition as it releases alongside Rajinikanth’s Petta. Viswasam also stars Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Vivek, Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah and Kovai Sarala among others.

Viswasam’s trailer showcased all the elements of a successful masala film – flying men, dance numbers and a very angry, moustache-twirling Ajith. The actor has teamed up with director Siva for the fourth time after delivering hits like Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam.

Ajith is regarded as the ‘king of openings’ after delivering films like Villain, Citizen, Vaali, Billa, Mankatha and Aarambam. But this time, the film will have to share screens and it is yet to be seen how it affects Viswasam’s opening day collection.

Petta director Karthik Subbaraj took to Twitter to wish luck to Viswasam.

Anirudh Ravichander on Viswasam

Petta music director Anirudh Ravichander wrote on Twitter, "Wishing our dear Thala , @directorsiva and @SathyaJyothi_ for a blockbuster #Viswasam"

Viswasam is a super family entertainer, says Arun Vijay

Arun Vijay posted on Twitter, "#Viswasam BULLS-EYE!!👌👍.. A treat to all.. #Ajith sir rocked!💪 Super family entertainer.. Had a blast watching it with fans.. Confirm #Blockbuster!!👍 Congrats to the whole team..👏👏"

Talking about the Petta and Viswasam clash, Ruban Mathivanan, managing director of GK Cinemas, said, “It’s not unusual at all. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have had their films release the same day. And so has Vijay and Ajith. But it is definitely good to have a solo release. For instance, Ajith’s last outing Vivegam got an excellent opening because no other film got released that day. Even in future, I would not be surprised if we have a clash between multiple films. The more, the better.”

