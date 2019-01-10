Viswasam movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Ajith starrer Viswasam releases today and the film faces some stiff competition as it releases alongside Rajinikanth’s Petta. Viswasam also stars Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Vivek, Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah and Kovai Sarala among others.

Viswasam’s trailer showcased all the elements of a successful masala film – flying men, dance numbers and a very angry, moustache-twirling Ajith. The actor has teamed up with director Siva for the fourth time after delivering hits like Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam.

Ajith is regarded as the ‘king of openings’ after delivering films like Villain, Citizen, Vaali, Billa, Mankatha and Aarambam. But this time, the film will have to share screens and it is yet to be seen how it affects Viswasam’s opening day collection.

Petta director Karthik Subbaraj took to Twitter to wish luck to Viswasam.