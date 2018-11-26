Viswasam motion poster: Ajith is in the mood to celebrate

The makers of Ajith’s upcoming film Viswasam have released a motion poster of the film. Directed by Siva, Ajith will be seen in a dual role in the film. Set in Madurai, we can see both the looks of Ajith, young and old, in the 47 second clip.

Siva and Ajith are collaborating for the fourth time with Viswasam, after delivering hits such as Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam. Nayanthara will be playing the female lead while Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah, Bose Venkat and Yogi Babu will be seen in supporting roles. D Imman has composed the music for Viswasam.

Ajith recently wrapped up the shoot for Viswasam and fans are waiting for the trailer to release soon. The movie is gearing up for a Pongal release next year and is all set to clash with Superstar Rajnikanth’s upcoming film Petta at the box office. With two of the biggest names in Kollywood releasing their movies on the same day, it looks like it is going to be an exciting Pongal.