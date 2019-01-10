Ajith’s Viswasam leaked online by Tamilrockers

The pirated version of Thala Ajith’s Viswasam is available for download on piracy site Tamilrockers. After Rajinikanth’s Petta, this is another big-ticket movie which has been pirated and distributed by Tamilrockers.

Viswasam is a Tamil film which stars megastar Ajith and lady superstar Nayanthara in the lead. The movie has been written and directed by Siva.

Viswasam is the fourth collaboration of Ajith and Siva. The duo had earlier teamed up for blockbusters like Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam.

There has been no backing down for piracy sites even after Madras High Court’s order to 37 Internet Service Providers (ISP) to block over 12,000 sites which distribute pirated copies of recent releases.

Meanwhile, Ajith’s film is looking to set new box office records. The film’s release clashed with Rajinikanth’s Petta, but that hasn’t stopped Thala’s fans from flocking to their nearby theaters.

Viswasam released on January 10.