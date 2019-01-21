Viswasam box office collection Day 11: Ajith starrer continues its dream run

Ajith starrer Viswasam is holding steady at the Indian and worldwide box office, despite competition from Rajinikanth’s Petta.

Directed by Siva, the film is doing exceptionally well overseas. Bala tweeted, “#Viswasam continues to dominate the #Malaysia Box office during this #Thaipusam National Holiday Long weekend. Currently the only Tamil movie in the #GSC Multiplex Chain’s Top 5.”

The film, meanwhile, couldn’t outperform Petta at the US box office, but continued to rake in good numbers. Bala tweeted on Monday morning, “#Viswasam crosses the $250K Mark at the #USA Box office. As of Sunday – Jan 20th, 6:00 PM PST. Total Gross – $253,809 [₹ 1.81 Crs]”

The ensemble cast of the film has Ajith and Nayanthara in lead roles, along with Kovai Sarala, Robo Shankar and Thambi Durai among others in significant roles.

Viswasam has impressed the audience, however, it received a mixed response from critics.

According to the indianexpress.com’s 2-star review, “Ajith tries to use his charm to overshadow the fact that the film has no new story to tell. But, we have seen him do it over and over again on Siva’s watch. In spite of his stardom, he can only do so much to sell a film filled with redundant emotions and narrative techniques. The talented star cast comprising Nayanthara, Thambi Durai, Robo Shankar, Kovai Sarala have all been wasted.”