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From warm hug to flagging off the race: Inside Ajith and Vijay’s Silverstone moment
Before the race began, Ajith was seen welcoming Vijay and his team. The two stars shared a warm hug before making their way to the arena.
The Michelin Le Mans Cup race at Silverstone on Saturday turned into a star-studded affair, with two of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, Ajith Kumar and Vijay, at the racetrack. Two hours after the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister waved the ceremonial green flag to kick off the race, Ajith’s Ajith RedAnt by Virage team finished 38th overall.
Before the race began, Ajith was seen welcoming Vijay and his team. The two stars shared a warm hug before making their way to the arena, greeting fans along the way. At one point, Vijay was also seen urging fans to cheer for Ajith. The duo later posed together for photographers, much to the delight of those gathered at the venue.
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Their warm interaction also appeared to put to rest years of speculation about a perceived rivalry between the two stars. While those close to Ajith and Vijay have maintained that they share a cordial relationship, their respective fan bases have often pitted them against each other online.
#CMJosephVijay asking fans to cheer and support #AjithKumar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KiokJbwSd8
— VTL Team (@VTLTeam) September 12, 2026
Later, Vijay joined Ajith and the other drivers trackside to wave the green flag and officially start the two-hour race.
@actorvijay in action! 🎥
Watch the full race LIVE and FREE on FIAWEC+ https://t.co/DYCHBX6lvB pic.twitter.com/12EgOUsYGy
— Le Mans Cup (@LeMansCup) September 12, 2026
Special guest @actorvijay joined us trackside to wave the green flag and kickstart two action-packed hours of racing! 🤩🙌
The Indian actor and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu joins us here at Silverstone to support the grid’s Indian drivers and experience all the excitement that… pic.twitter.com/xdcscpMStz
— Le Mans Cup (@LeMansCup) September 12, 2026
Some serious star power to get @lemanscup underway 🤩#4HSilverstone #ELMS pic.twitter.com/AiDn4mfJCP
— Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) September 12, 2026
Frame of the day ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/00gHItIbky
— Done Channel (@DoneChannel1) September 12, 2026
Vijay was also spotted wearing racing gear at the event, although it was unclear whether he took part in any on-track activity.
CM Vijay greets fans before entering the racing arena at Silverstone. pic.twitter.com/TAfqrrKQP9
— Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) September 12, 2026
Adding to the star presence at Silverstone was Trisha, who has worked with both Ajith and Vijay in several films. Earlier in the day, Radhika Sarathkumar had hinted at Trisha’s presence in the UK by sharing a selfie with her from London. Wishing Ajith ahead of the race, Radhika wrote, “Caught up with the gorgeous Trisha here in London! Wishing our very own ‘Thala’ Ajith Kumar the absolute best as he takes on the track this weekend.”
Also Read – ‘Giant leap for Indian motorsports’: Ajith hails Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s new Motor Sports City plan
CM Vijay, actress Trisha, and Minister Aadhav Arjuna watching the car race.. pic.twitter.com/jfwtHPRZoz
— Pokkiri_Victor (@Pokkiri_Victor) September 12, 2026
Radhika was also at Silverstone, where she caught up with Ajith and shared a video of their meeting. Praising the actor’s passion and dedication to motorsport, she wrote, “#ajithkumar #ajithkumarracing #silverstonecircuit #london what a pleasure to see Ajith driven by passion, dedication and focus, being an achiever and being humble and handsome as always a great inspiration.”
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