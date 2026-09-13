From warm hug to flagging off the race: Inside Ajith and Vijay’s Silverstone moment

The Michelin Le Mans Cup race at Silverstone on Saturday turned into a star-studded affair, with two of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, Ajith Kumar and Vijay, at the racetrack. Two hours after the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister waved the ceremonial green flag to kick off the race, Ajith’s Ajith RedAnt by Virage team finished 38th overall.

Before the race began, Ajith was seen welcoming Vijay and his team. The two stars shared a warm hug before making their way to the arena, greeting fans along the way. At one point, Vijay was also seen urging fans to cheer for Ajith. The duo later posed together for photographers, much to the delight of those gathered at the venue.