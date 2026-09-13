From warm hug to flagging off the race: Inside Ajith and Vijay’s Silverstone moment

Before the race began, Ajith was seen welcoming Vijay and his team. The two stars shared a warm hug before making their way to the arena.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readKochiSep 13, 2026 02:56 AM IST
Vijay and Ajith at the Michelin Le Mans Cup race at SilverstoneVijay and Ajith at the Michelin Le Mans Cup race at Silverstone.
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The Michelin Le Mans Cup race at Silverstone on Saturday turned into a star-studded affair, with two of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, Ajith Kumar and Vijay, at the racetrack. Two hours after the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister waved the ceremonial green flag to kick off the race, Ajith’s Ajith RedAnt by Virage team finished 38th overall.

Before the race began, Ajith was seen welcoming Vijay and his team. The two stars shared a warm hug before making their way to the arena, greeting fans along the way. At one point, Vijay was also seen urging fans to cheer for Ajith. The duo later posed together for photographers, much to the delight of those gathered at the venue.

 

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Their warm interaction also appeared to put to rest years of speculation about a perceived rivalry between the two stars. While those close to Ajith and Vijay have maintained that they share a cordial relationship, their respective fan bases have often pitted them against each other online.

Later, Vijay joined Ajith and the other drivers trackside to wave the green flag and officially start the two-hour race.

Vijay was also spotted wearing racing gear at the event, although it was unclear whether he took part in any on-track activity.

Adding to the star presence at Silverstone was Trisha, who has worked with both Ajith and Vijay in several films. Earlier in the day, Radhika Sarathkumar had hinted at Trisha’s presence in the UK by sharing a selfie with her from London. Wishing Ajith ahead of the race, Radhika wrote, “Caught up with the gorgeous Trisha here in London! Wishing our very own ‘Thala’ Ajith Kumar the absolute best as he takes on the track this weekend.”

Also Read – ‘Giant leap for Indian motorsports’: Ajith hails Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s new Motor Sports City plan

Radhika was also at Silverstone, where she caught up with Ajith and shared a video of their meeting. Praising the actor’s passion and dedication to motorsport, she wrote, “#ajithkumar #ajithkumarracing #silverstonecircuit #london what a pleasure to see Ajith driven by passion, dedication and focus, being an achiever and being humble and handsome as always a great inspiration.”

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