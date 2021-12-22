Ajith starrer Valimai’s Whistle Theme unveiled, Boney Kapoor calls it a ‘musical delight’

The Whistle Theme of Ajith’s upcoming film Valimai was released on Wednesday. Producer Boney Kapoor took to social media and shared it with a caption that read, “A @thisisysr & #AjithKumar musical delight!”

The music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and it is quite a catchy tune.

Listen to the Whistle Theme here:

Earlier, a teaser for Valimai was released that showcased the action sequences of the film. A behind-the-scenes video also gave fans a sneak peek into the making of those stunts.

Valimai is a cop drama that marks director H Vinoth’s second consecutive collaboration with Ajith. The duo earlier worked together on Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the official Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink.

Besides Ajith, the film also stars Huma S Qureshi, Karthikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa and Pugazh.

Valimai will release in theatres during Pongal 2022.