Ajith’s Valimai crosses Rs 100 crore mark worldwide, Huma Qureshi celebrates success

Apparently, H Vinoth’s Ajith Kumar-starrer action-thriller Valimai is taking not just the south Indian states by storm, but it is also making its presence felt in north India. South Indian films have had a resurgence across the Hindi belt ever since the Baahubali franchise released.

Movie theatre chain company Inox Leisure Limited’s Chief Programming Officer Rajender Singh Jyala revealed that the film had a “fabulous” opening in several parts of the country.

A tweet of film trade analyst Ramesh Bala read, “#Valimai has seen a fabulous opening, not just in southern markets, but even in other parts of the country. #BheemlaNayak was sold out across our cinemas and same was the case with #GangubaiKathiawadi,” said Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer, Inox Leisure.”

Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film is also written by H. Vinoth and apart from Ajith, features Huma Qureshi, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa, and Pugazh in the cast.

The film had hit theatres across the country in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi on February 24.

Trade analyst Kaushik LM tweeted that the film has already rushed past the Rs 100 crore club worldwide. He wrote on Twitter, “#Valimai had a very good Day2 hold in Chennai city, after the humongous opening day. The film picked up force again in the evening & night shows after the usual working day morning drop. Friday city gross is 1.06 CR. 2-days total city gross is 2.88 CR 👌Weekend rage begins 🔥”

Huma also shared a tweet celebrating the film’s milestone. She wrote, “Woo hoo ! Thank you for all the love #Valimai #AjithSir @BoneyKapoor”

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar wrote in his review of the film, “Vinoth goes old school when it comes to setting up the movie; it seems he really wanted to create an urban myth. He begins the story with some promise even as it lacks originality in terms of staging, dialogues or creating hype for the hero’s arrival. After the initial hubbub settles down, it becomes painfully clear that the movie has very little to offer.”