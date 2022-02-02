‘Ajith’s Valimai action sequences out of the world, fans in for a treat’: Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi is looking forward to the release of her upcoming magnum opus Valimai, which sees her starring with the Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar. “I am excited about Valimai. It is really close to my heart,” Huma told indianexpress.com.

Talking about the release, the actor said, “We will soon have a new release date, fingers crossed for that.” Valimai was scheduled for January 14 release. However, due to the rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, the makers postponed the film. While there is no update on when the Ajith-starrer will finally hit the screens, some reports have suggested that the H Vinoth directorial will head to the theaters on February 25.

When asked about her experience of working with Ajith, Huma said, “It was a treat to work with Ajith sir.” She added that Valimai “is a very different kind of a film” in which she will be seen “doing some action, which I am extremely excited about.”

“I unfortunately cannot share many details because fans would kill me,” Huma chuckled. The actor said ever since she has signed the film, she has been waking up to messages from fans asking for Valimai updates.

“Everyday I wake up, my phone has hundreds of messages asking for Valimai update. Ever since I signed this film two years ago, my mornings start with the same question – when will Valimai release? What is the update on it? Unfortunately, I don’t have any updates,” the Kaala actor said.

On the concluding note, Huma said Valimai “is a special film. Spilling more beans on the film, she said, “Fans are in for a treat. The action is out of the world. I just feel blessed to have worked with him (Ajith). I cannot wait for the fans to watch the film in theatres.”

Apart from Huma and Ajith, Valimai stars Kartikeya Gummakonda. The film, directed by H Vinoth, is produced by Boney Kapoor. The film marks second collaboration of Ajith, Vinoth and Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai (2019).

On the work front, Huma is looking forward to the release of ZEE5’s Mithya.