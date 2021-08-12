Ajith unwinds doing target pistol shooting, watch video

Ajith seems to have developed a strong appetite for target pistol shooting. He was recently caught on camera sharpening his shooting skills at a firing range. If you didn’t know, Ajith is a member of the Chennai rifle club. And he has already proved his aptitude in shooting by winning top prizes at a competition, which was held earlier this year.

Ajith and his team members won multiple gold medals in various divisions of the 46th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship.

When Ajith is not busy with his film shoots, he is often photographed going on cross country motorbike rides, long-distance cycling, besides his sessions at Chennai rifle club. His other extracurricular activities outside his stardom also include his old interest in mechanical engineering. He was roped in as a retainer by the Madras Institute of Technology for a salary of Rs 1000 per visit to mentor students to design and develop Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV). In 2018, he was a mentor for MIT’s team ‘Daksha’ to help build an advanced drone for the Medical Express – 2018 UAV Challenge.

On the work front, Ajith is currently busy with director H Vinoth’s Valimai, which is bankrolled by Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. This is the second consecutive collaboration of Ajith with Vinoth and Boney Kapoor after 2019’s Nerkonda Paarvai.

The shooting of Valimai is in its last leg. The filmmakers are set to fly to a European location in the coming days to complete an action set-piece. It is a seven-day shoot schedule, and after completing it, the makers are expected to announce the release date of the film.