Ajith turns cop for Vinoth’s film

We had told you Ajith Kumar would team up once again with H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaram Ondru fame, after Nerkonda Paarvai, which is the Tamil remake of Bollywood hit Pink. The latest buzz is that the Viswasam actor will play a cop in the untitled film (bearing the working title Thala 60), produced by Boney Kapoor.

Advertising

According to sources, Ajith has been focusing on his physique and hitting the gym for some time to suit his character, similar to the looks he sported in Yennai Arindhaal and Vivegam.

A little birdie tells us, “This will be a pucca action entertainer, and the shoot is likely to start from September. Since Ajith sir was impressed by the working style of Vinoth, he had asked the latter to come up with a couple of scripts post-Nerkonda Paarvai shoot. Vinoth narrated two stories: a political thriller and an action entertainer, with a solid message pertaining to a social issue. Ajith prefered to go with the second one. If everything goes well, the makers may release the film on Thala’s birthday in 2020.”

This yet-to-be-titled film, jointly produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor, may have music by Ghibran. However, an official word is awaited. A source adds, “Currently, Vinoth is penning the script of this film, and simultaneously occupied with the dubbing work of Nerkonda Paarvai.”

This isn’t the first time Ajith will play a cop. He had donned the khaki in Aegan, Aarambam, Mankatha and Yennai Arindhaal. As for Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith plays a lawyer, reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan in Pink. The Bollywood film won critical and commercial acclaim across India, even winning a National Award.