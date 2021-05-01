scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 01, 2021
Ajith turns 50: Anirudh Ravichander, Arun Vijay and others wish Valimai actor

Anirudh Ravichander, Laxmi Raai, Vedhika, Aadhi and others wished Ajith who celebrates his 50th birthday today.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 1, 2021 5:19:15 pm
Ajith birthdayAjith celebrates his 50th birthday today. (Photo: Express Archive)

As Ajith turns 50 today, his colleagues and fans celebrated the actor’s birthday. Vedhiika, Laxmi Raai, Aadhi, Parvati and Arun Vijay among others took to their respective social media handles to wish the Valimai actor.

“Happy Cake Day to everyone’s favourite Ajith Sir!! May you be blessed with all the happiness and great health,” Vedhika wrote on Twitter. Laxmi Raai shared a picture of herself and Ajith, and wrote, “Happiest birthday to another Taurean my fav Ajith. Has been absolute pleasure working with him and knowing his simplicity! wishing u the best lots of love and happiness cheers.”

Harish Kalyan mentioned on Twitter, “Happy Birthday to the man of self-confidence and determination Thala Ajith sir. Huge inspiration to excel in life and career. Can’t wait for #Valimai.”

Sathish wished Ajith a great year ahead while Aadhi wished that the actor is blessed with good health and happiness. “Happy birthday Thala #Ajith sir! Wishing you good health and happiness this year and always!” Aadhi’s tweet read.

Parvati called Ajith “an evergreen inspiration for hardwork and self-confidence.” “Happy Birthday dear #Thala Ajith sir. You are an evergreen inspiration for hardwork and self-confidence. Working with you in Yennai Arindhaal is a dream that I still couldn’t forget. Keep rocking with #Valimai sir,” she tweeted.

Arun Vijay shared a picture of himself and Ajith, and celebrated “a good human.” “U teach us all 2 be kind, generous n responsible. Amidst this pandemic, I know u wld want ur fans to follow being sensible & staying safe. Praying God to bless u with good health & happiness. Keep inspiring us,” he mentioned on Twitter.

“It’s a rare thing for the real version of a person to be even more of a role model than their reel version. Happy Birthday to Ajith sir! Thank you for always being a role model to us all,” Kalyani Priyadarshan’s tweet read.

Varalakshmi Sarathkumar also shared a tweet on Ajith’s birthday to wish a happy birthday “to the man of the masses!” Kartikeya paid tribute to the veteran actor via Twitter.

“Thala Ajith sir’s birthday on international workers day..mite be a coincidence but that’s totally justified seeing the hardwork he puts in for every shot inspite of innumerable injuries and the respect he gives to everyone on sets irrespective of their work nature,” he wrote.

Sibi Satyaraj, Vikram Prabhu, Anirudh Ravichander, Krishna, Hansika Motwane, Kabir Duhan Singh, D Imman and others also shared their wishes.

On the work front, Ajith will be seen next in Valimai. Ajith plays a cop in the H Vinoth directorial. The actioner is Vinoth’s second consecutive movie with Ajith and Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the official Tamil remake of Hindi movie Pink.

