Ajith turns 49: Sivakarthikeyan, Radhikaa Sarathkumar and others wish the star

Ajith turns 49 today. Ajith turns 49 today.

On the occasion of Ajith’s 49th birthday, many actors like Arun Vijay, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Sivakarthikeyan and others took to social media to wish the beloved star.

Veteran actor Radhikaa Sarathkumar shared a throwback photo along with the caption, “To a amazing person dear #Ajith Happy Birthday. More strength to you.” Arun Vijay, on the other hand, kept it short and sweet. “Happy birthday #Ajith sir!! God bless..#HBDDearestThalaAJITH.”

Sivakarthikeyan tweeted, “Happy birthday to our dear Thala Ajith sir #HBDDearestThalaAJITH.”

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander also wished the star on his official Twitter handle. He wrote, “Happy birthday dear Thala Ajith sir #HBDDearestThalaAJITH.”

Vikram Prabhu wished Ajith the best and tweeted, “Wishing the best #Ajith sir #HBDDearestThalaAJITH.”

Director Siva also took to his official Twitter account to wish the actor and called him an honest and inspiring human being. The director-actor duo have collaborated in four films namely Viswasam, Veeram, Vedalam and Vevegam. “Sai Sai 🙏🙏🙏 #HBDDearestThalaAJITH sir 🙏🙏🙏honest humble inspiring human being🙏🙏🙏thank u sir for the love and inspiration 🙏I pray to the almighty to give you great health ,long life ,great happiness ,great success forever 👍🙏👍🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏inspire us all always,” Siva posted.

Prasanna, who was last seen playing the antagonist in Mafia: Chapter 1, called Ajith one of the “biggest inspirations”. His tweet read, “Many more happy returns of the day dear #Thala. For a dreamer like me, YOU are the biggest inspiration that a non filmy person can still put up a fight to win big in this industry ! Love you Thala. #HBDDearestThalaAJITH @Thalafansml.”

Ajith will be seen next in H Vinoth’s Valimai. Although the shooting of the Boney Kapoor production is on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, it is eyeing a Diwali 2020 release.

