Ajith to start dubbing for AK61 after returning from bike trip, see his viral photos here

Tamil star Ajith Kumar is not on any social media platforms, but the actor somehow ends up being the trending topic everywhere. Pictures of the actor from his recent bike trip went viral on Twitter. It is said that Ajith drove all the way to Kargil and reached Rishikesh now.

According to a report published on DT Next, Ajith will be back in Chennai by next week and will start the dubbing work of his upcoming film, tentatively called AK61. A source was quoted by the media house as saying, “Actor Ajith is in Rishikesh and has been riding along the Ganges. He will immediately resume work for AK61 and dub for his portions in the city before taking off to Bangkok to shoot intense fight sequences for the film.”

Meanwhile, Suresh Chandra, his publicist, has been sharing many pictures from the actor’s ride.

The Tamil star has been spending a huge chunk of his time on bike rides. Before his recent bike trip up North, Ajith rode across Europe in June. Earlier, Ajith took along Manju Warrier, his co-star from AK61, on a similar bike trip. The Malayalam actress took to social media to share about her trip and thanked Ajith for the experience.

Ajith has also been busy with his other interest – rifle shooting. He recently participated in state level rifle shooting competition and won four gold medals and two bronze this year.

On the work front, Ajith was last seen in Valimai, which despite poor reviews from critics, managed a decent run at the box office. He will next be seen in AK61, which marks the third collaboration of Ajith and director H Vinoth after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

The makers of AK61 are planning to wrap up the film by this October. Ajith will then team up with Vignesh Shivan for a film, which will mark his 62nd movie in his career.