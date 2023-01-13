Thunivu box office collection Day 2: Ajith-starrer trails Vijay’s Varisu, despite release in Telugu region

Ajith-starrer Thunivu was released in theatres on Wednesday, and it seems like the film is losing the high-profile box office clash against Vijay’s Varisu. Both films released on the same day in theatres in Tamil Nadu, but Varisu’s release in Telugu states was delayed by three days.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Thunivu has minted approximately Rs 37.6 crore worldwide since its release, in comparison to Varisu’s Rs 46.2 crore. Early estimates suggest that Thunivu collected approximately Rs 14.42 crore on the second day in Tamil Nadu, and is looking at a day-two haul between Rs 17 crore and Rs 19 crore. By comparison, Varisu is estimated to have made between Rs 18 crore and Rs 20 crore on day two in India.

Directed by H Vinoth, Thunivu was produced by Boney Kapoor, and managed to grab a few more screens than Varisu in Tamil Nadu. The film also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Pavani Reddy. Incidentally, it made more than Varisu in Tamil Nadu on day one.

Thunivu and Varisu are both reaping the benefits of the long Pongal weekend, however, the big clash has affected the films’ overall collection. So far, the word of mouth for Ajith and Vijay’s film has been positive.

Indianexpress.com gave Thunivu 3 stars and called it a “decent heist film that is weighed down by generic tropes.” A part of the review read, “All said and done, Thunivu is largely entertaining as long as it stays cold and dark, and as long as Ajith walks, dances, and screams like a maniac. The moment it sobers up, it loses its wicked charm. H Vinoth is aware of this, and that’s why there’s a dialogue in the film that goes something to the tune of, ‘People always like the ones who entertain them, and not the ones who keep delivering messages’. Maybe, that’s true of films as well.”