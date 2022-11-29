Ajith-starrer Thunivu’s dubbing wrapped up; film gears up to clash with Vijay’s Varisu

Another major update about Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu is here! The upcoming action drama, directed by H Vinoth, is currently at the tail end of post-production. Now, the dubbing of the Ajith-starrer has also been wrapped up. Actor GM Sundar, who is playing a vital role in the film, took to Twitter announce that the dubbing for the movie has been wrapped with his portion.

GM Sundar wrote, “Thunivu dubbing has been wrapped up on a good note.” He also shared a picture from the studio along with the film’s director H Vinoth.

GM Sundar, who has been in the industry for decades, has recently become a much sought-after actor for supporting roles. Though he has acted in films like Kamal Haasan’s Sathya (1988) and Vijakanth’s Pulanvisaranai (1990), Sundar only got popular after his role as Duraikannu Vaathiyar in Sarpatta Parambarai. For Sundar, who was also part of Valimai, Thunivu marks the second collaboration with Ajith.

Other than Sundar, Thunivu also has Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Samuthirakani, Mamathi Chari, Veera, Prem Kumar, and Mahanadhi Shankar in supporting roles. Produced by Boney Kapoor in his third collaboration with Ajith, Thunivu has music by Ghibran.

Thunivu is releasing for Pongal 2023 and it would clash with Vijay’s Varisu, which would be one of the biggest box office clashes after years in Tamil cinema. Vijay and Ajith last clashed at the box office in 2014, when the former’s Jilla and the latter’s Veeram were released on the same day (January 10, 2014).

After Thunivu’s release, Ajith is expected to team up with Vignesh Shivan for a light-hearted film. However, no official announcement has been made about the project yet.