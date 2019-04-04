It’s a wrap for Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai

The shoot of Ajith Kumar starrer Nerkonda Paarvai has been completed. Since the Tamil remake of Pink will hit the screens on August 10, the team is focusing on the post-production work. Vidya Balan, who is making her Kollywood debut with this project, shared via Facebook story, “Congratulations, Boney Kapoor, on the completion of the shoot of your first Tamil film. Glad to be a small part of this special one.”

Directed by H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaram Ondru fame, Ajith is stepping into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan for the remake, and Shraddha Srinath will be seen in Taapsee Pannu’s role.

Also starring Vidya Balan, Abhirami, Andrea Tariang, Rangaraj Pandey, Aswin Rao and Adhik Ravichandran in important roles, Nerkonda Paarvai marks the first production venture of Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor in Tamil. In a statement to the press, he had said it was his late wife Sridevi’s wish that Ajith must work in his production.

The makers had started shooting last December in Chennai, after which a few portions were shot in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

While Nirav Shah is the cinematographer, the music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.