Ajith starrer AK61 goes on floors, Boney Kapoor calls it an ‘action adventure’

Ajith Kumar on Monday started shooting for his next film, which is tentatively titled AK61. The H Vinoth directorial is produced by Boney Kapoor.

Sharing a photo from the pooja held today, Boney wrote, “Here’s to another #AjithKumar action adventure! 🥳🔥 The shoot for #AK61 has begun!” As soon as he posted the photo, Ajith’s fans expressed their excitement.

As per reports, Ajith is set to shoot the first schedule in Hyderabad. The film is rumoured to be a heist thriller.

AK61 marks Ajith’s third consecutive collaboration with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. Earlier, the trio had collaborated for Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

In an interview, Boney Kapoor spoke about his bond with H Vinoth. “He (Vinoth) believes in expressing himself through his films. It was Ajith who sent Vinoth to my Mumbai residence to narrate some film ideas a few years back. I remember my wife [the late actor Sridevi] conversing with him in Tamil, and being impressed with his story line. His vision was clear, and ours has been a happy journey,” he had said.

The producer also heaped praise on Ajith. He stated that the actor has immense dedication and passion for his craft.

The makers are yet to share further details of the cast and crew of AK61.