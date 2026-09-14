‘Even Lewis Hamilton won’t do this’: Ajith slammed over video of him losing cool with a fan

The Michelin Le Mans Cup race at Silverstone in the United Kingdom (UK) on Saturday, September 12, was truly iconic for Indian cinema, bringing together two of its biggest stars: Ajith Kumar and Vijay. While Ajith raced, Vijay attended to support him and other Indian drivers. The latter also waved the ceremonial green flag to start the race. Photos and videos of the two together went viral on social media afterwards.

While fans continue to rejoice over their off-screen reunion, a new video has emerged that has caused quite a bit of uproar against Ajith, as it shows him losing his cool with an excited fan.

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Netizens slam Ajith Kumar over viral video

The clip shows a fan intercepting Ajith as he walks away, holding up a phone to take a selfie. Seeing his path being obstructed, Ajith gives the fan a death stare and stands with his hands on his waist, showing his annoyance. Although his bodyguard gets the fan to move away and clears the path, the actor can be seen scowling at him for a few more seconds before walking away.

However, Ajith’s reaction did not sit well on social media, and many slammed him for what they perceived as hostility towards a fan. “Without fans, Ajith is big zero,” one person commented on Instagram. Another person wrote, “I wait for the day when this guys goes to other cities for his racing games and nobody turns-up to see him, or cheer him or take pictures with him. I hope one day that happens and Tamil people will gain self-respect.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kokila Williams (@dr.kokilawilliams)

“Why is Ajith showing this much attitude? Without these people, you and your family are zero. So, just keep this attitude away and just smile. It doesn’t cost you anything,” one Instagrammer noted. “Even Lewis Hamilton doesn’t behave like this,” another person pointed out.

Ajith-Vijay reunion

Vijay arrived at the Michelin Le Mans Cup race not just as Ajith’s friend but also as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, and waved the ceremonial green flag to kick off the race. Ajith’s RedAnt by Virage team finished 38th overall.

EXCLUSIVE UHD 📸 : Ak Gift To @CMOTamilnadu 📍 SILVERSTONE, LONDON pic.twitter.com/sjzWNzOwMq — Prakash Vijay (@PrakazVijay_Of) September 14, 2026

EXCLUSIVE: CM Vijay with the Ajith Kumar Racing Team. pic.twitter.com/DUVAwppgPV — Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) September 14, 2026

Foreigners enjoying CM Vijay’s gestures 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/TQfraG0v2x — Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) September 13, 2026

❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/wnSYg4Ocrr — Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) September 13, 2026 Story continues below this ad

Before the race began, Ajith was seen welcoming Vijay and his team. The two stars shared a warm hug before making their way to the arena, greeting fans along the way. At one point, Vijay was also seen urging fans to cheer for Ajith. The duo later posed together for photographers.