Ajith poses with Bigg Boss Tamil contestants Pavani Reddy, Amir, and Cibi in Thailand. See picture

Tamil superstar Ajith is in Thailand for the shoot of his upcoming film Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth. Now, a few pictures from the sets of Thunivu have been shared online. The pictures feature the Tamil star with Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 contestants Pavani, Amir, and Cibi.

It is still not officially confirmed whether the three actors are part of Thunivu. However, the social media posts of Amir and Pavani seem to hint that they are indeed a part of the Ajith-starrer. An overexcited Amir took to social media to share the pictures. He wrote, “How do I tell, what do I tell, who will believe. Ayyyyooooooo I feel like sharing everything what is happening here.. what a wonderful man (sic).”

In the pictures, Ajith is seen with a long white beard, which has become his signature look in recent times. The Tamil star, who is not very fond of posing for pictures, seemed to be happy to be photographed with the former Bigg Boss contestants.

Here are the pics:

Ajith, who has been on a vacation lately, finally joined the sets of Thunivu in Bangkok in the last week of September. It is said that the makers are shooting the final schedule of Thunivu across Thailand.

Thunivu marks the third collaboration of Ajith and director H Vinoth. They earlier teamed up for Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, which were commercial hits despite mixed reviews. Other than Ajith, the film stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Prem, and Veera. Ghibran, known for films Uttama Villain and Vaagai Soodava, is composing the music for Valimai, which is produced by Boney Kapoor.