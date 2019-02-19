Ajith starts shooting for Pink’s Tamil remake in Hyderabad

Ajith has started working on Pink’s Tamil remake. The actor is reportedly in Hyderabad shooting for the project, which originally starred Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan.

Ajith started working on the project after paying his respects to the late actor Sridevi on her first death anniversary on Saturday in Chennai, Hindustan Times reported.

Ajith had previously shared screen space with Sridevi in English Vinglish. Earlier, in a statement, Boney Kapoor stated that remaking Pink was Ajith’s idea.

“Ajith suggested remaking Pink in Tamil. She (Sridevi) immediately agreed with him as she thought it was the most appropriate and timely film to make and Ajith would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil film,” Boney had said in a statement.

The Tamil remake will be helmed by director H Vinoth, who has also directed Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru.

“I have been following the work of Vinoth, who owns an impeccable cult of filmmaking. Especially, his previous release Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru had amazed me incredibly for its raw and realistic treatment. The way he chooses unique story premises and transfuses them with engrossing narration assured me that he will be the right person to materialize Pink in Tamil,” Boney Kapoor had said earlier.