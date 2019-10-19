Ajith’s AK 60 now titled Valimai

Post the success of Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith is teaming up with director H Vinoth once again for his next venture. Titled Valimai, the official announcement was made by the makers on Friday.

Bayview Projects tweeted, “With the blessings of @SrideviBKapoor Madam, The pooja of #AK60 , hence forth titled #Valimai happened in Chennai today. A @ZeeStudiosInt @BayViewProjOffl presentation. @BoneyKapoor #HVinoth #DOPNirav @thisisysr @DoneChannel1.”

The shoot of the film has begun with a small pooja ceremony and a tribute to Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor’s wife and late actor, Sridevi. Although the team hasn’t disclosed many details about the film, there are speculations that Ajith will be playing the role of a cop in the film. H Vinoth is known for the hit cop thriller, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru starring Karthi, and this has caused a lot of excitement among fans.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose the music for the film. There has been no official announcement regarding the rest of the cast and crew.

Boney Kapoor, who made his debut Tamil production venture with Nerkonda Paarvai, is collaborating once again with Ajith. Valimai will be produced by Bayview Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios.