Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai gets a release date

Tamil actor Ajith’s upcoming film Nerkonda Paarvai will hit the screens worldwide on August 10, confirmed the film’s makers on Monday.

Ajith’s manager Suresh Chandra took to Twitter today to confirm the news. “It is officially announced by Mr Boney Kapoor that the release date of his Tamil Production @nerkondapaarvai is confirmed for August 10th @thisisysr @ProRekha #DirVinoth #NerkondapaarvaifromAug10 (sic),” he tweeted.

Starring Ajith in the lead, Nerkonda Paarvai is the official Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink (2016). The film dealt with the subject of consent. The original Hindi film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in the lead roles. In the Tamil remake, Ajith steps into the shoes of Amitabh. The movie also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang. Bollywood star Vidya Balan will make a cameo appearance in the forthcoming film.

Nerkonda Paarvai, which is Tamil for Straightforward Vision, is hit Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor’s maiden Kollywood venture. It was his late wife Sridevi’s wish to make a film with Ajith in Tamil. Ajith had also promised his English Vinglish co-star Sridevi that he will work with her husband.

The film will be helmed by H Vinoth. It will be Ajith’s second release this year after his Pongal release – Viswasam. The family drama, which was written and directed by Siva, was a box office hit.