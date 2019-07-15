Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai gets a new release date

Ajith’s most-awaited film Nerkonda Paarvai will release on August 8, instead of previously announced date, August 10.

“#NerKondaPaarvai will release Worldwide on August 8th (sic),” tweeted the film’s producer Boney Kapoor.

Boney, however, has not issued a statement explaining the actual reason for advancing the release of the film by two days. Earlier, speculations were rife that the producer was contemplating a new release date as a multi-crore action film Saaho, starring Prabhas, is set to open on August 15. Even if Saaho was the reason behind the new release date, it is unclear how a two-day breathing space would benefit Nerkonda Paarvai at the box office.

Nerkonda Paarvai is the official Tamil remake of 2016 Bollywood film Pink. The film dealt with the subject of consent. The original Hindi film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in the lead roles. In the Tamil remake, Ajith steps into the shoes of Amitabh. The movie also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang. Bollywood star Vidya Balan will make a cameo appearance in the forthcoming film.

The movie will be helmed by H Vinoth. It will be Ajith’s second release this year after his Pongal release – Viswasam.

Nerkonda Paarvai marks Boney Kapoor’s maiden venture into the Tamil film industry. He is also bankrolling Ajith’s next film, which will be again directed by Vinoth. Billed as an action film, the untitled film is scheduled to be launched in the last week of August and the regular shooting is expected to commence from the first week of September.