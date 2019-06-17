Ajith had done half of my job in Nerkonda Paarvai: Producer Boney Kapoor

Producer Boney Kapoor has revealed that Ajith took extra care in helping him put together a solid team for his Tamil debut production, Nerkonda Paarvai. He also noted that Ajith was actively involved in the scripting of the film and even suggested several changes to the original Hindi film Pink, to suit the taste of the Tamil audience.

Advertising

“Ajith and (director) H Vinoth worked on the script. I confess I did not participate in the discussion. It was Ajith who initiated changes and Vinoth incorporated them in the film seamlessly. The spirit of the original film has been maintained but there is an element (has been added in the film), which suits Ajith’s personality and go well with Tamil audience,” Boney Kapoor told Cinema Vikatan.

It was late actor Sridevi’s wish to make a film in Tamil with Ajith under her husband Boney Kapoor’s production banner. To remake Pink with the actor in the lead role was decided even before her untimely death last year.

“We discussed the changes with (Pink writer) Shoojit Sircar,” Mr India producer Boney Kapoor said.

Advertising

He further revealed that Ajith wanted to know the backstory of each character from the Shoojit Sircar original to make changes in Nerkonda Paarvai.

“More than half of my job Ajith had done,” Kapoor added. “From putting together the cast, talking to Vinoth and giving his inputs on various aspects of the film. I have been fortunate enough to have this kind of support from him,” the seasoned Bollywood filmmaker said.

Boney Kapoor will also producer Ajith’s next film, which will also be directed by Vinoth. The untitled film is scheduled to be launched in the last week of August and the regular shooting is expected to commence from the first week of September. Billed as an action film, majority of its filming will happen abroad.

Nerkonda Paarvai will hit the screens on August 10.