Ajith looks rugged in new BTS pic with Boney Kapoor on sets of Thunivu

Actor Ajith Kumar‘s new picture from the sets of Thunivu has gone viral on Twitter. The picture features the actor along with producer Boney Kapoor. Going by the look Ajith is sporting in the pic, looks like it was a shoot break. Ajith is in a rugged avatar with blood-stained makeup.

Here’s the pic:

Ajith and Boney Kapoor have become one of the most successful actor-producer combos in Tamil cinema. So far, the two have collaborated on the films Nerkonda Paarvai, Valimai, and Thunivu (upcoming). Both Nerkonda Paarvai (Pink’s Tamil remake) and Valimai have turned out to be blockbusters, and Thunivu, which is slated to clash with Vijay’s Varisu on Pongal 2023, shows all signs of success.

Meanwhile, another video clip of Ajith Kumar posing with elderly fans at Chennai airport is also being shared by fans online. Ajith, who avoids posing for selfies and pictures, is forthcoming in the clip as he poses with the senior citizens.

Thunivu is directed by H Vinoth, who also helmed other collaborations of Ajith and Boney Kapoor. Other than Ajith, Thunivu has Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and GM Sundar in pivotal roles. Composer Ghibran, known for the film Vaagai Soodava and Uttama Villain, has been roped in for the film.

After the release of Thunivu, Ajith is expected to team up with director Vignesh Shivan for a film.