Ajith Kumar’s 64th film titled Daredevil, wife Shalini turns producer

Ajith Kumar’s 64th film has been officially titled Daredevil, with director Adhik Ravichandran confirming the title on Monday. In a post that also revealed the production setup for the first time, Adhik confirmed that the film will be produced by Ajith’s wife, former actress Shalini, under a newly launched banner called Bravehearts Production.

“34 years of breaking barriers, inspiring millions, and redefining stardom. A journey built on passion, perseverance, and unmatched charisma. Daredevil is here. This is going to be very special. Thank you my sir, Ajith Kumar sir, for the trust and support. Thank you producer Shalini mam,” Adhik wrote.

34 years of breaking barriers, inspiring millions, and redefining stardom. A journey built on passion, perseverance, and unmatched charisma-💥🎲 #DareDevil 🎲💥 is here , This is going to be very Special❤️🙏🏻 Thank you My Sir🙏🏻 #Ajithkumar sir for the Trust & Support❤️🙏🏻Thank you… pic.twitter.com/rW71vGZmTW — Adhik Ravichandran (@Adhikravi) August 3, 2026

The title announcement settles months of speculation around the project, which had been referred to as AK64 since it was first reported. More significantly, it confirms two developments the industry had been watching closely: Shalini’s entry into film production and the launch of Bravehearts Production as the banner behind the film.

Shalini, who was one of the most popular actresses in Tamil and Malayalam cinema in the late 1990s and early 2000s with films like Alaipayuthey and Aniyathipravu, stepped away from acting after her marriage to Ajith in 2000. Her turn as producer marks her return to the film industry in a new capacity and makes Daredevil the first professional collaboration between the couple.

Also Read: From Rs 4,000 fee to industry queen: How ‘Baby’ Shalini conquered Malayalam cinema before quitting at the peak of her fame

Director Adhik Ravichandran had spoken earlier this year about how Daredevil would differ from their previous collaboration. “We did Good Bad Ugly for the fans, but this time it will be an entertainer aimed at every kind of audience. We have some surprises in store, and we will reveal them one by one. The film has some fresh aspects that will be enjoyed by everyone,” he had said.

He had also confirmed in mid-July that the screenplay had been locked, all pre-production including location scouting had been completed, and that the team was waiting only for the formal announcement before beginning production.

Composer Anirudh Ravichander has also been confirmed for the project, making Daredevil his fourth film with Ajith Kumar after Vedalam, Vivegam and Vidaamuyarchi. The partnership has produced some of the biggest commercial hits of Ajith’s career, with the Vedalam soundtrack, in particular, continuing to enjoy a strong fan following years after its release. Confirming his involvement on X, Anirudh wrote, “Once again with dearest AK sir in an Adhik Ravichandran directorial, Daredevil. Much love to Shalini Ma’am, Suresh Chandraa and Brave Hearts Production.”