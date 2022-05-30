scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 30, 2022
Must Read

Ajith’s manager posts cryptic tweet, fans are left scratching their heads

Ajith is now busy with H. Vinoth's AK61. The shooting of the film is taking place in Hyderabad.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
May 30, 2022 3:09:11 pm
AK 61Ajith’s AK 61 is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

Ajith Kumar’s manager Suresh Chandra on Monday posted a cryptic tweet on behalf of the actor. “To whom so ever it may concern! Unconditional love,” read the message from Ajith.

Along with the message, Suresh also shared a comic strip of a donkey and a couple. The short fable underlines how people keep finding new reasons to blame the couple no matter how much they try to adjust to meet their expectations.

Also Read |Rajinikanth meets Sivakarthikeyan, appreciates Don: ‘That 60 minutes will be a lifetime memory’

It’s, however, unclear what triggered this response from Ajith.

Ajith is now busy with H. Vinoth’s AK 61. The shooting of the film is taking place in Hyderabad. The project marks Ajith’s third consecutive collaboration with Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. Earlier, the trio had collaborated on Nerkonda Paarvai, which is the Tamil remake of the Hindi hit Pink. And then they worked together on Valimai.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Even though Valimai is considered a hit, the movie garnered poor reviews. Vinoth is expected to make up for that disappointment with AK 61.

After completing AK 61, Ajith will next work with director Vignesh Shivan.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy, Malaika Arora, 6 celebrity photos
Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy, Malaika Arora: 6 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 30: Latest News

Advertisement