Ajith’s manager posts cryptic tweet, fans are left scratching their heads

Ajith Kumar’s manager Suresh Chandra on Monday posted a cryptic tweet on behalf of the actor. “To whom so ever it may concern! Unconditional love,” read the message from Ajith.

Along with the message, Suresh also shared a comic strip of a donkey and a couple. The short fable underlines how people keep finding new reasons to blame the couple no matter how much they try to adjust to meet their expectations.

It’s, however, unclear what triggered this response from Ajith.

Ajith is now busy with H. Vinoth’s AK 61. The shooting of the film is taking place in Hyderabad. The project marks Ajith’s third consecutive collaboration with Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. Earlier, the trio had collaborated on Nerkonda Paarvai, which is the Tamil remake of the Hindi hit Pink. And then they worked together on Valimai.

Even though Valimai is considered a hit, the movie garnered poor reviews. Vinoth is expected to make up for that disappointment with AK 61.

After completing AK 61, Ajith will next work with director Vignesh Shivan.