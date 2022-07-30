Ajith Kumar and team win 4 gold and 2 bronze medals at 47th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship

July 30, 2022 1:13:31 pm
Ajith Kumar and team, who participated in the 47th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship held in Trichy Rifle Club, have won four gold and two bronze awards at the competition.
According to the press release, the actor and his team won gold in Centre Fire Pistol Men, Standard Pistol Master Men, 50 Mts Free Pistol Master Men, and Standard Pistol Master Men (ISSF) categories. They also won bronze medals in the 50 Mts Free Pistol Men and Standard Pistol Men categories.
On the day of the competition, a large crowd of Ajith fans gathered outside Trichy Rifle Club to get a glimpse of the actor. Ajith then waved at them from the top of the building, which was met with hoots and whistles. It is reported that the security was tightened because of the crowd at the event.
Ajith won multiple awards last year at the 46th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship as well.
Apart from acting, the Vedalam actor has several interests including car racing. He has participated in many popular racing competitions before calling it quits as a racer. He is also into bike racing and drone designing.
On the work front, Ajith was last seen in Valimai, directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. The trio earlier teamed up for Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink. The three have again joined hands for a yet-untitled project, tentatively called AK61. Reportedly, the film stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, and John Kokken in pivotal roles.
Ajith is also teaming up with Vignesh Shivan for a project, which is expected to go on floors after the release of AK61.
