‘Ajith Kumar was close to paralysis’: Doctor warns Valimai fans against imitating bike stunts

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is a huge motorsport enthusiast, and his profession allows him to indulge in his passion for racing in a controlled environment under the supervision of trained professionals. However, despite all the safety measures, he has suffered multiple injuries, especially to his spinal cord.

Orthopaedic surgeon Naresh Padmanabhan, who attended to Ajith’s various injuries in the past, said that the star constantly worries about his fans learning the wrong messages from the stunts he performs in movies. “People have just seen a shot of Ajith falling in Valimai. But, about four or five times he has suffered injuries while performing stunts on a bike. He wanted to convey a positive message through his films. The message is that you can get up again even when you fall,” he said.

While delivering the message, Naresh noted that the fans shouldn’t consider Ajith’s movies as an endorsement to perform stunts in real life on public roads. He also revealed that Ajith has undergone many surgeries to his spine, shoulders and legs in the last 15 years for the injuries caused while performing the stunts. “Despite all that, if he’s surviving today, it’s because of the doctors, God’s grace and his willpower. It’s very rare to give such performances in spite of all these injuries and surgeries,” he added.

The doctor also underlined that there were times when he was quite close to suffering paralysis. “In his cervical spine, discectomy surgery has been performed at two levels. He had a bone removed from the docile spine that was putting pressure on his nervous system. On the lower back, he had suffered a fracture and he was close to suffering paralysis. A lumbar discectomy has also been performed on him. He underwent a ligament tear operation in both knee joints. He has undergone surgeries on both shoulders. He had suffered a biceps tendon tear and we had to reattach it with surgery,” Naresh explained.

Ajith has performed most of the stunts in his latest film Valimai without a body double. “Ajith’s a passionate actor. And he takes his profession too seriously. That’s why he’s so focused. In fact, we had an accident, where he was doing a wheelie and he fell. The next day, he was on the sets at 7 am. If you see the making video of Valimai, you can see that particular shot,” the film’s producer Boney Kapoor told indianexpress.com earlier when he was asked why Ajith doesn’t use body doubles for risky stunts.