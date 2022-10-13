After North India trip, Ajith Kumar vrooms in Thailand. See photos

No matter where Ajith Kumar goes, the Tamil star makes sure that he gets to ride through the place on a two-wheeler. His passion for bike riding is not getting satiated. Only a few weeks ago, Ajith was seen on a long ride through the mountains of North India. He rode through Kargil, Leh, Ladak, Jammu, Srinagar, Manali, Rishikesh, and Haridwar. After the long trip, he left for Bangkok to wrap up the remaining portions of his upcoming film Thunivu. After finishing his work, the actor again jumped on his bike to ride through Bangkok.

Pictures from his bike ride have gone viral on social media. He is seen in the same stylish riding jacket that he wore during his North India trip.

Here are the pictures:

Actor #AK is currently touring Thailand 🇹🇭 countryside in his bike.. pic.twitter.com/EkUBADJFu7 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 13, 2022

Ajith has been spending significant time on things that have nothing to do with cinema. He has been winning medals in state-level shooting competitions for the past two years. The actor is also into drone engineering. One cannot forget his brief stint at Formula one car racing.

Amidst all of his passions, Ajith is gearing up for the release of his next film Thunivu, which is directed by H Vinoth in his third collaboration with the Tamil star. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the upcoming film has Manju Warrier in the lead role, who also took a bike trip with Ajith recently. Ghibran has composed the music for the movie, which marks his first collaboration with Ajith.

With only patch work remaining, Thunivu is likely to release in theatres on Pongal 2023, and it might clash with Vijay’s Varisu.