Toggle Menu
Viswasam box office collection Day 4: Ajith starrer strikes right chord with Chennai audiencehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/tamil/ajith-kumar-viswasam-box-office-collection-day-4-5536397/

Viswasam box office collection Day 4: Ajith starrer strikes right chord with Chennai audience

Viswasam box office collection Day 4: Ajith Kumar starrer gives tough competition to Petta starring Superstar Rajinikanth. Directed by Siva, the film is faring well at the Indian as well as international box office. It was released on January 10.

Viswasam
Viswasam box office collection Day 4: Ajith starrer marks the fourth collaboration between Ajith and director Siva.

With a strong box office game especially in Tamil Nadu, the Ajith starrer Viswasam is giving stiff competition to the mass entertainer Petta starring Superstar Rajinikanth.

Viswasam has garnered a total earning of Rs 2.78 crore in a span of three days in Chennai city, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Viswasam features Ajith and Nayanthara in lead roles along with Baby Anikha and Jagapati Babu among others in significant roles.

Also read | Viswasam box office collection Day 3: Will Ajith starrer stand against Rajinikanth’s Petta?

Helmed by Siva, the movie has received immense positive response from the audience in South India and is going strong at the international box office too.

However, as per trade analyst Bala, the action-packed Petta has outshone Viswasam outside India.

Advertising

The film has received mixed reviews. It has only received two stars from The Indian Express and the review read, “In Veeram, Ajith protected his in-laws. In Vedalam, he protected his foster sister. In Vivegam, he saved his pregnant wife. In Viswasam, he protects his daughter. Ajith-Siva should consider saving the audience from bad movies by taking a very long break from each other.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi to perform at Super Bowl 2019
2 Uri box office collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal film destroys competition
3 The Accidental Prime Minister box office collection Day 3: Anupam Kher film stays steady