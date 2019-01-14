Viswasam box office collection Day 4: Ajith starrer strikes right chord with Chennai audience

With a strong box office game especially in Tamil Nadu, the Ajith starrer Viswasam is giving stiff competition to the mass entertainer Petta starring Superstar Rajinikanth.

Viswasam has garnered a total earning of Rs 2.78 crore in a span of three days in Chennai city, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

For the first time, #Viswasam #Chennai City gross crosses the ₹ 1 Cr mark.. Thanks to the 5 shows/per day during weekend.. Sat – ₹ 1.04 Crs Total 3-days Chennai gross, ₹ 0.88+ ₹ 0.86+₹ 1.04 = ₹ 2.78 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 13, 2019

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Viswasam features Ajith and Nayanthara in lead roles along with Baby Anikha and Jagapati Babu among others in significant roles.

Helmed by Siva, the movie has received immense positive response from the audience in South India and is going strong at the international box office too.

However, as per trade analyst Bala, the action-packed Petta has outshone Viswasam outside India.

The film has received mixed reviews. It has only received two stars from The Indian Express and the review read, “In Veeram, Ajith protected his in-laws. In Vedalam, he protected his foster sister. In Vivegam, he saved his pregnant wife. In Viswasam, he protects his daughter. Ajith-Siva should consider saving the audience from bad movies by taking a very long break from each other.”