Viswasam box office collection Day 15: The Ajith starrer is unstoppable

Siva directorial Viswasam, starring Thala Ajith and lady superstar Nayanthara in lead roles, is ruling box office across the world. Despite stiff competition from Rajinikanth’s Petta, the film is doing a great business in India as well as abroad.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Thursday shared the Karnataka collection of the film and tweeted, “After TN, #Viswasam becomes #Thala #Ajith ‘s Highest Grosser in #Karnataka. Like TN, it’s also a Profitable venture for all the stakeholders involved. Kannada dub will release very soon.”

Earlier Ramesh also shared the Singapore collection of Viswasam on Twitter and wrote, “At the #Singapore Box Office, #Viswasam has collected an excellent SGD $731K [ US$537K / ₹ 3.83 Crs] for 11 days..” For the Malaysia collection, he wrote, “#Viswasam collects an excellent 5,337,932 MYR [$1.29M | ₹ 9.20 Cr] in 11 days in #Malaysia. Has taken the lead from 2nd weekend..”

The film is Ajith’s fourth collaboration with director Siva after Vivegam, Vedalam and Veeram.

The film, despite being a huge hit among the audience, received mixed response from critics.

Indianexpress.com’s review read, “The director doesn’t care about anything as long as he somehow reaches the finish line. He hops from a song to family sentiment scene to a fight scene, and to a song. He repeats. Siva puts the audience on a seemingly never-ending loop of one-dimensional characters.”

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Viswasam also features Thambi Ramaiah, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu and Vivek among others in important roles.