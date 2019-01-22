Viswasam box office collection Day 12: Ajith starrer wins hearts

Ajith is on cloud nine as his latest movie Viswasam is raking in good numbers at the box office. He is paired opposite lady superstar Nayanthara in the family entertainer.

Advertising

While Viswasam is giving tough competition to Petta in Tamil Nadu, the Siva directorial is performing decently in the overseas market

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted earlier, “After 2nd weekend, #Viswasam’s Total gross in #USA is $257,745 [₹ 1.84 Crs]”

Bala also shared Viswasam’s Singapore box office figures. He wrote on Twitter, “At the #Singapore Box Office, #Viswasam ‘s 11 Days Gross – SG$664,683 [₹ 3.48 Crs] Surpassed #Vivegam ‘s Lifetime Gross of SG$ 647K to become #Thala #Ajith ‘s No.1 Movie..”

Even though the film has received a highly positive response from the audience, the critics have given it a mixed response.

The Indian Express gave Viswasam only two stars. The review read, “Ajith tries to use his charm to overshadow the fact that the film has no new story to tell. But, we have seen him do it over and over again on Siva’s watch. In spite of his stardom, he can only do so much to sell a film filled with redundant emotions and narrative techniques. The talented star cast comprising Nayanthara, Thambi Durai, Robo Shankar, Kovai Sarala have all been wasted.”

“In Veeram, Ajith protected his in-laws. In Vedalam, he protected his foster sister. In Vivegam, he saved his pregnant wife. In Viswasam, he protects his daughter. Ajith-Siva should consider saving the audience from bad movies by taking a very long break from each other,” the review further read.

Advertising

The film was released on January 10, alongside Rajinikanth starrer Petta.