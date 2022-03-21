Ajith starrer Valimai gets OTT release date

ZEE5 on Monday announced the digital premiere of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s latest movie Valimai. The film will start streaming in multiple languages on ZEE5 from March 25.

Valimai follows the story of a cop, whose honesty takes a toll on his family. He is asked to solve a series of crimes committed by a gang of motorbike-borne robbers. The movie played up Ajith’s passion for motorbikes in real life, with the actor performing most of the bike stunts without a body double.

Valimai released in February to mixed reviews. The film still managed to mint moolah in Tamil Nadu. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, the movie was also released in Hindi simultaneously. The film, however, failed to make any mark at the Hindi box office.

The distributors in the Hindi belt blamed poor promotions for the lackluster box office performance of the movie.

Valimai marked the second collaboration between Ajith, Vinooth and Boney after Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the remake of Bollywood hit Pink. The trio is joining forces for the third time. The project tentatively titled AK61 is set to hit the floors soon. The pre-production work of the movie is underway in Hyderabad.