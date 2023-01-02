scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Ajith’s wife Shalini shares unseen family photos

In the pictures, Ajith could be seen still sporting grey hair and a beard, which he grew for his role in his upcoming film Thunivu.

ajith familyAjith with his family.

Shalini recently wished her followers on Instagram a happy new year by sharing unseen family pictures, featuring her husband Ajith Kumar, daughter Anoushka and son Aadvik. “Wishing everyone a very happy and peaceful new year,” Shalini wrote while sharing the photos.

In the pictures, Ajith could be seen still sporting grey hair and a beard, which he grew for his role in his upcoming film Thunivu. Ajith was recently spotted in a clean-shaven look.

Also Read |Amid Vijay vs Ajith debate, Varisu star reveals his true rival: ‘He was the reason for my growth’

Ajith is waiting for the release of Thunivu. As with all his previous films, Ajith has steered clear of promotions. The makers, however, have been running non-star-driven campaigns to capture the attention of the audience.

The trailer was released last week to mixed reactions. The promo showed Ajith as an armed robber, who takes a bank and its staff hostage. Judging from the trailer, it seems he plays a self-serving bank robber with no guilty conscience. But, it could be a ruse. Manju Warrier plays the role of Ajith’s accomplice in the movie.

H Vinoth has written and directed Thunivu . It is his third consecutive film with Ajith and producer Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

The makers have not revealed the release date for Thunivu. However, it’s set to arrive in cinemas during the Pongal festival. The film will clash with Tamil superstar Vijay’s Varisu.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 19:17 IST
