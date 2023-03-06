Ajith Kumar to start second leg of his motorcycle world tour after wrapping up film with Lyca

It was earlier rumoured that Ajith Kumar is going to start the second leg of his world tour on his motorcycle before starting his next film. However, it is now confirmed that the actor will first wrap up his upcoming film with Lyca Productions ahead of his tour. Suresh Chandra, the publicist of Ajith, confirmed the same in a tweet.

Suresh took to Twitter and wrote, “Mr. Ajith Kumar to start the second leg of his world motorcycling tour post the completion of his project with Lyca Production and would like it to be for a cause and has termed it as Ride for mutual respect.”

Ajith was last seen in H Vinoth’s heist film Thunivu, which raked in huge money at the box office despite middling reviews. Before the release of the movie, Ajith was touring the world on his motorcycle. The actor did a tour of Europe and India, and he also covered Thailand during the shooting of Thunivu.

Pictures from his earlier bike tour went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be confirmed who is going to direct Ajith in his next film. While Vignesh Shivan was first roped in for the movie, it was later reported that he exited the project. It is said that Magizh Thirumeni, who is known for Thadam, will be directing Ajith in his next, which will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. However, an official confirmation of the same is awaited.