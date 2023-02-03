scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Ajith Kumar-starrer Thunivu to release on Netflix on this date

Produced by Boney Kapoor, Thunivu stars Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, Samuthrakani, John kokken, Veera, and Bucks among others. This is when Thunivu will come out on OTT.

Ajith Kumar Thunivu filmPoster of Ajith Kumar's Thunivu film. (Photo: Netflix_INSouth/Twitter)
Ajith Kumar-starrer Thunivu to release on Netflix on this date
Tamil star Ajith Kumar’s latest heist thriller Thunivu will be available for streaming on Netflix from February 8. The audience can watch it in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Netflix on Friday took to Twitter and wrote, “It is time for the explosions to begin because Ajith Kumar is finally here! Thunivu is coming to Netflix on Feb 8th in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi and we cannot stay CHILLA CHILLA!”

Thunivu marked the third time collaboration of Ajith with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

The film hit the theatres during Pongal clashing with Vijay-starrer Vaarisu and opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike.

In his review, Kirubhakar Purushothaman of Indianexpress.com wrote, “Thunivu is largely entertaining as long as it stays cold and dark, and as long as Ajith walks, dances, and screams like a maniac. The moment it sobers up, it loses its wicked charm. H Vinoth is aware of this, and that’s why there’s a dialogue in the film that goes something to the tune of, “People always like the ones who entertain them, and not the ones who keep delivering messages.” Maybe, that’s true of films as well.”

At the box office, Thunivu grossed over Rs 100 crore and emerged as one of the biggest hits in Ajith’s career.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 12:26 IST
