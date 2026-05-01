From Tamil cinema’s biggest screens to Europe’s racing circuits, Ajith Kumar is rewriting what a star can do

Three decades, 63 films, four Vijay Awards, a Padma Bhushan, and a Gentleman Driver of the Year award from Venice. Ajith Kumar has built a career that does not fit neatly into any single category, and at 55, he seems entirely uninterested in making it fit.

Ajith Kumar came up through the ranks of Tamil cinema in the 1990s as a romantic lead, with films like Aasai, Kadhal Kottai, and Kaadhal Mannan giving him his early foothold. The shift toward mass action cinema happened gradually through the 2000s, with films like Villain, Dheena, and Vaali showing audiences a different dimension to him. But it was Mankatha in 2011 that gave him his most fan-favourite screen image. A morally grey antihero in a slick heist thriller, the film connected with audiences in a way that has not dimmed. It saw a re-release in January 2026 and opened strongly, a clear indication that the affection for that particular chapter of his career remains intact.

His last two theatrical outings both came in 2025. Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, arrived first, followed by Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The latter crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide within nine days, becoming his highest-grossing film. The Government of India recognised Ajith Kumar’a contributions to Indian cinema with the Padma Bhushan in April 2025, the country’s third-highest civilian honour, presented by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. What has happened since then, however, has had very little to do with cinema.

A different type of track record

Ajith Kumar’s connection with motorsport goes back further than many people realise. He first competed in the Formula Maruti Indian Championships in 2002, finishing fourth on debut. He followed that with a season in the Formula Asia BMW Championship in 2003, racing in Germany and Malaysia. After a gap, he returned in 2010 to compete in the FIA Formula Two Championship alongside fellow Indians Armaan Ebrahim and Parthiva Sureshwaren. Each of these stints showed a genuine interest in the sport, but they remained on the fringes of his public identity, secondary to his film career.

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That changed when he came back after a 15-year break, this time with a very different level of commitment. After reportedly shedding 25 kilograms in preparation, Ajith Kumar debuted his own outfit, Ajith Kumar Racing, in the 24H Series, driving a Porsche 992 GT3 Cup. The team secured third place in the 991 category, and he personally received the Spirit of the Race recognition in the GT4 category. He subsequently competed in the 2025-26 Asian Le Mans Series, driving a Ligier JS P325 for Team Virage alongside Julien Gerbi and former Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan. He is contracted to race in the 2026 Le Mans Cup.

Speaking at the Sepang International Circuit during qualifying for the Asian Le Mans Series, he was direct about his ambitions. “The ultimate goal for all drivers is to get to Le Mans. We’d love to focus on prototypes. I’ve got all the experience I need over the past year to do that. So, probably from 2026, I will start focusing on prototypes, the LMP3, then the LMP2.”

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In 2025, the motorsport world formally acknowledged what he had been building. He received the Philippe Charriol Award for Gentleman Driver of the Year at a ceremony in Venice, presented by Stéphane Ratel of the SRO Motorsports Group. The award, established in memory of watchmaker and racing enthusiast Philippe Charriol, is not handed out on the basis of celebrity. It recognises conduct, commitment, and ability on the track.

The racing has also come with genuine risk. His car flipped multiple times during the Southern European Cup in Valencia. His account of that moment revealed the mindset he carries to every race. “Once you make sure you are okay and the car is okay, your adrenaline kicks in. The only thought is not wanting a DNF. I just think, I want to finish the race today,” he said.

Putting it on film

A documentary on his racing journey is currently in the works, directed by AL Vijay, best known for films like Madrasapattinam and Deiva Thirumagal. The project was initiated at Ajith Kumar’s own request and is being developed with Netflix having already acquired the OTT rights. However, the release date of the documentary has not been confirmed. The documentary is reportedly aimed at inspiring young people to chase their ambitions while also challenging the widespread perception that motorsport in India is a sport only accessible to the privileged.

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Where things stand

On the film front, no new project is officially confirmed. Director Adhik Ravichandran had spoken about a second collaboration with Ajith Kumar, tentatively titled AK64, with shooting expected around early 2026. However, no formal announcement has come from any production house, and the current status of the project remains unclear. Ajith Kumar has consistently said he will only commit to a film during the off-season of his racing calendar, making his priorities evident.

Away from the track and the screen, he also runs Venus Motorcycle Tours, a motorcycle touring agency he launched in November 2023, reflecting a broader interest in speed and movement that extends well beyond professional racing.