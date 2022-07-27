Ajith Kumar spotted at 47th Tamil Nadu Rifle Shooting Championship, see photos

It is well-known that apart from acting, Ajith Kumar has several other interests like car racing, bike riding and drone engineering. He is also into rifle shooting and has won six medals including a gold at the 46th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Competition. Now, the Tamil actor is participating in the 47h Tamil Nadu State Shooting competition. He was spotted at Tichy Rifle Club, where the competition is currently being held.

The competition began on July 24 and will go on till the end of this month. About 1500 shooters from across states are said to be participating in the competition.

Videos and pictures of Ajith from Trichy Rifle Club are going viral on social media. In a video, Ajith is seen waving at fans who gathered outside the venue.

AK : TN Rifle Shooting Championship competition in Trichy. pic.twitter.com/CdqBQQVbNp — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) July 27, 2022

#Ajithkumar at the Trichy rifle shooting club earlier today with trademark 👍🙏 gestures. Nice #AK saar! pic.twitter.com/Iqdsi0LJaZ — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) July 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Ajith’s fans are demanding updates about his next film tentatively titled AK61. The movie marks his third collaboration with director H Vinoth, who directed the star in Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. The yet-untitled project also marks the third film of producer Boney Kapoor with Ajith. Besides Ajith, the movie also stars Manju Warrier, Veera, and John Kokken in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: | Video of Ajith shopping in London goes viral

After the completion of AK61, Ajith will team up with Vignesh Shivan for his 62nd film, which is expected to go on floors later this year.