Shamlee shares intimate picture of Ajith Kumar and Shalini: ’23 years of togetherness’

Actor Shamlee has shared a picture of Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini sharing an intimate moment. “23 years of togetherness,” Shamlee has captioned the picture, which is now going viral.

Ajith and Shalini met each other on the sets of their film Amarkalam in 1999. Amid a lot of speculation about their relationship, the couple decided to tie the knot in 2000. Shalini, who was then a leading actress, chose to stay off-screen after her marriage. Married for 22 years, the couple has two kids, daughter Anoushka and son Aadvik.

According to reports, Ajith has been spending time with his family in Hyderabad. Earlier, the pictures of Ajith with Shalini and kids during a family dinner had gone viral on the internet. Ajith has swapped his trademark salt-and-pepper look for full grey. It is said to be his look for his upcoming film AK 61, which is written and directed by H Vinoth.

The pre-production of the project is underway in Ramoji Film City. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, the filmmakers are yet to share the details of the film’s full cast and crew.

AK 61 is the third consecutive collaboration between Ajith, Vinoth and Boney. The trio had earlier done Nerkonda Paarvai and most recently Valimai.

Valimai was released in cinemas in February amid a lot of hype. However, the film received mixed reviews. And still, the movie managed to put a strong performance at the box office in Tamil Nadu.

Valimai is now set to premiere on Zee5 on March 25.