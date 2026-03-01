Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Ajith Kumar safe in Dubai amid ongoing US-Israel strikes on Iran, confirms manager: ‘He was supposed to leave yesterday, but…’
Ajith Kumar, who has been in the UAE for his racing commitments, was supposed to return to Chennai. However, he was stranded in Dubai due to flight suspensions.
A day after renowned actor-director R Madhavan reportedly confirmed that he and his family, long-time residents of Dubai, are safe amid the escalating tension across the Middle East following the US and Israel’s attack on Iran, Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s team revealed that he, too, is out of harm’s way. Ajith, who has been in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for his racing commitments, was supposed to return to Chennai, Tamil Nadu. However, he was stranded in Dubai due to flight suspensions.
Now, the actor’s manager has confirmed his safety. “He (Ajith) was supposed to leave yesterday, but had to return from the airport. He is now safe in Dubai,” he told Zoom. One of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema, Ajith is also a racing driver and has competed in various international professional motorsport championships. He most recently participated in the 2025–26 Asian Le Mans Series alongside former F1 star Narain Karthikeyan, and they are now gearing up to compete in the 2026 Michelin Le Mans Cup.
During a recent interview, Ajith had shared how he was balancing motorsports, family, and film responsibilities. “There are so many things that Shalini is handling. If not for her support, I wouldn’t be able to do all this. Looking after the home, the children, when I am away — it is not just a sacrifice on my side. The children hardly get to see me, and I miss them as much as they miss me. These are the things that are never seen or understood. But when you love something so dearly, you have to make your sacrifices,” he told India Today.
Besides Ajith, several other celebrities and renowned figures are currently marooned in Dubai, including Bengali actor Subhashree Ganguly and her son. Opening up about their situation, Subhashree’s husband, filmmaker-actor-politician Raj Chakraborty, reportedly told the media, “They are inside a hotel and safe. We are deeply concerned, although civilians are known to be safe in Dubai. Let’s see when flight operations resume.” Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan, and former Madhya Pradesh MLAs Sanjay Shukla and Vishal Patel are also currently stuck in Dubai.
