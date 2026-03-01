Ajith Kumar safe in Dubai amid ongoing US-Israel strikes on Iran, confirms manager: ‘He was supposed to leave yesterday, but…’

A day after renowned actor-director R Madhavan reportedly confirmed that he and his family, long-time residents of Dubai, are safe amid the escalating tension across the Middle East following the US and Israel’s attack on Iran, Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s team revealed that he, too, is out of harm’s way. Ajith, who has been in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for his racing commitments, was supposed to return to Chennai, Tamil Nadu. However, he was stranded in Dubai due to flight suspensions.

Now, the actor’s manager has confirmed his safety. “He (Ajith) was supposed to leave yesterday, but had to return from the airport. He is now safe in Dubai,” he told Zoom. One of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema, Ajith is also a racing driver and has competed in various international professional motorsport championships. He most recently participated in the 2025–26 Asian Le Mans Series alongside former F1 star Narain Karthikeyan, and they are now gearing up to compete in the 2026 Michelin Le Mans Cup.