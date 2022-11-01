Ajith Kumar refutes rumours about promoting Thunivu: ‘A good film is…’

In the light of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s previous film Valimai not faring well in many parts of the country, speculations were rife that he will break his personal ‘no-promotion’ rule for the benefit of his upcoming film Thunivu. But, it seems there is no truth to this speculation. The superstar’s manager Suresh Chandra has clarified on Twitter, “A good film is promotion by itself!! – unconditional love! Ajith (sic).”

There are only three bonafide superstars, perhaps, in the whole of the Indian film industry who can sell tickets without participating in major promotional activities. That elite list includes Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith. Movie promotion has become a cornerstone of today’s box office business. Even when some of the biggest stars, despite their best efforts, struggle to inspire the public to visit theatres, Ajith is notoriously famous for shying away from any form of movie promotion. And yet his movies continue to see bigger and bigger openings.

When it comes to movie promotions, Rajinikanth and Vijay make a few exceptions. The two stars attend the audio release functions of their respective films ahead of the releases and give the much-needed media push. But, not Ajith. He’s still old school in that sense as once he fulfils his contractual commitments on the film shooting, he sort of cuts ties with the project. He moves on with his life, mostly taking a motorbike tour across the country or in other parts of the world.

Thunivu is Ajith’s third collaboration with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. The filmmaker trio had earlier worked on Nerkonda Paarvai, the official remake of Pink, and Valimai.

The filmmakers, meanwhile, have remained very low-key when it comes to planning the media push around the movie. The film is set to arrive in cinemas this Pongal. It will clash at the box office with Vijay’s most-awaited movie Varisu.