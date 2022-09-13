scorecardresearch
Ajith Kumar looks ultra stylish in new monochrome pictures from his Ladakh bike ride

New pictures from Tamil actor Ajith Kumar's Ladakh bike trip have gone viral on social media.

AjithAjith in Ladakh. (Photo: Twitter/Suresh Chandra)

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar’s fascination for bike rides seems to be a never-ending story. Only recently, Ajith did a bike trip in Europe, and he has again hit the road with his biker friends to travel to Ladakh. Now, two new pictures from the trip have gone viral on social media.

In one of the monochrome pictures, Ajith is all smiles, sporting his long white beard. He stands behind his massive fully geared-up BMW machine. The other picture seems to be shot during a pit stop at a restaurant.

Here are the pictures:

Ajith from Ladakh bike ride (Image:Twitter/Suresh Chandra) Ajith in Ladakh. (Photo: Twitter/Suresh Chandra) Ajith Ajith in Ladakh. (Photo: Twitter/Suresh Chandra)

A week ago Malayalam star Manju Warrier took to Instagram to share pictures with Ajith Kumar from the bike trip to Ladakh. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Huge thanks to our Super Star Rider Ajith Kumar. AK Sir! Being an avid traveller, I’ve had the opportunity of travelling thousands of miles on four-wheelers. This is the first time I’m doing a tour on a two-wheeler. Huge thanks to Adventure Riders India for inviting me over to join this wonderful group of passionate bikers. And it was an honour to be introduced to Suprej Venkat and Sarfaraz Khan of Adventure Riders India by Ajith Sir! Thank you, Sir! Lots of love! Thank you, Bineesh Chandra, for joining me! (sic)”

ALSO READ |Video of Ajith shopping in London goes viral

Ajith and Manju Warrier have joined hands for upcoming film AK 61, which is directed by H Vinoth of Dheeran Adhigaram Ondru fame. The movie, produced by Boney Kapoor, marks the third collaboration of Ajith and H Vinonth after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. After AK61, Ajith will team up with director Vignesh Shivan for a film.

Meanwhile, Ajith is making use of his leisure time on bike rides and rifle shooting. He recently participated in a state-level shooting competition in Tamil Nadu and won multiple medals.

