Monday, June 20, 2022
Ajith Kumar is touring Europe on a motorbike, see photos

It has become a ritual of sorts for Ajith to take a bike tour after the shoot of a film.

June 20, 2022 3:17:08 pm
AjithAjith Kumar is on an Europe trip. (Photo: RJ Raja).

Ajith Kumar is touring across Europe on his motorbike. The photos from Ajith’s trip were first shared by his manager. It showed the actor at a gas station fuelling his motorbike. Several other photos of Ajith’s Europe trip have surfaced online.

In the photos, Ajith is seen hanging out with his friends, travelling on a train, heading to his room in a hotel and enjoying the sights of Belgium.

It has become a ritual of sorts for Ajith to take a bike tour after the shoot of a film. Earlier, the actor travelled across North India after he finished shooting for his last release Valimai. He also toured Russia before that as he had gone there to shoot an important stunt sequence for Valimai.

Ajith Kumar’s passion for moto race is no secret. He had even taken a break from acting, when he was at the peak of his career, to participate in race car driving. The actor has competed in circuits in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. He has also taken part in international races like the 2003 Formula Asia BMW Championships, and 2010 Formula 2 Championship among others.

On the career front, Ajith is collaborating again with director H Vinoth after Valimai. The film is bankrolled by producer Boney Kapoor, who also produced the actor’s Valimai and Nerkonda Paarvai.

After completing this movie, Ajith will join the sets of director Vignesh Shivan’s next.

